Booker T Believes This Element Of John Cena's Retirement Will Become 'Normal' In WWE

WWE legend Booker T has praised the decision to have a tournament to decide John Cena's final opponent and how this could become a regular occurrence in the future.

Cena's final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, and the winner of the tournament will face him, which Booker T feels is a great idea. On his "Hall of Fame" show, the veteran star said that Cena is doing the honorable thing by giving a younger star the spotlight as he leaves.

"This might be something that's going to be normal for guys when they get ready to leave. This is a great idea. The way I see it, I mean, having these young guys vie for that position and then one of those young guys do get that position and then rise up at the same time," he said. "John Cena [is] doing the right thing, but it's always been this business as far as you know, guys, you know passing a torch on the way out guys, you know, are they going to do the right thing, I think. What John Cena has done on his way out, man, it's just been remarkable. It really has been."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer, who wound down his WWE career in 2012 (though he wrestled a few matches in his promotion and at the 2023 Royal Rumble), wishes he had the foresight to have something similar before he hung up his boots, stating that he simply wanted to walk away.

"I wish I could have gone out like this. I'm serious, I'm not lying. I wasn't even thinking about, you know, a retirement tour or anything like that. I was just, [thinking] let me wrap this thing up," he added.

Booker T also praised Cena's in-ring intelligence and his ability to connect with the audience better than most other wrestlers.