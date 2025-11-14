Trick Williams Thought Ricky Saints Was A 'Stand-In' Before Their WWE NXT Title Match

The rivalry between Trick Williams and Ricky Saints continued this week as the latter defended the NXT Championship against the former in a Last Man Standing match on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." Before the chaos ensued, Williams sat down with "Going Ringside" to provide more context on their feud, which Williams attributes to Saints' act of stealing the spotlight.

"This impostor, this stand-in for Trick Williams, this stunt double for Trick Williams think that he can step up and be the man to carry the brand of NXT," Williams said. "See, that's when Hollywood Trick has to sit him down and show him who's boss."

"To be totally honest, me and Oba [Femi] been going at it all year long," he continued. "It's been about the NXT title, the TNA title. Who is the guy for NXT? Trick Williams or Oba Femi. Me and Oba going at it, we go to war. We go to war. We go to war. I knock Oba all the way down until he has no power left, then Ricky swoops in and takes the title from him. Now he's posing like he did something so great. I'm the one that chopped the tree down. He just took the last swing. I would be okay if he gave me my credit, but now he thinks that he's the man. You're a stunt double."

At "NXT" No Mercy, Saints stunned the WWE Universe and Oba Femi when he pinned the Nigerian star to capture the NXT Championship. Williams, a former two-time NXT Champion, continued to stake his claim in the title afterward, leading to a championship match between he and Saints at "NXT" Halloween Havoc. Saints conquered Williams at Halloween Havoc and then once more in their grueling Last Man Standing match on "NXT." Following the result of the latter, it is unknown if Williams still views Saints as a substitute for him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.