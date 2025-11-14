WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/11/2025

"WWE NXT" continues to be one of the more consistent professional wrestling programs in the ratings these days, thanks to Nielsen's new measurement system impacting other shows, and the developmental brand even gained viewership with its November 11 episode from the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, "NXT" drew 554,000 viewers for this week's episode, a five percent increase from 528,000 viewers for the November 4 edition of the show. The November 11 show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida drew a 0.07 rating in the ever-important ages 18 to 49 demographic, slipping ever-so slightly from 0.08 the week prior.

The episode of "NXT" was down two percent versus the trailing four weeks' average viewership of 568,000, and down 12 percent in the key rating from the average of 0.08. Compared to this time last year, "NXT" is currently down 17 percent in viewership from the average 689,000 viewers in quarter four of 2024.

This week's episode of "NXT" saw a Last Man Standing main event match between NXT Champion Ricky Saints and challenger Trick Williams. While Saints retained, his celebration was short lived, as he was interrupted at the very end of the broadcast by a returning Oba Femi. Saints defeated "The Ruler" for the NXT Championship at No Mercy at the end of September, and Femi hasn't been seen since.

Next week, the developmental brand will hold its Gold Rush special live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Various championships will be on the line, including Sol Ruca challenging Blake Monroe for the Women's North American Championship, and Darkstate's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Je'Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.