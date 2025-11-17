Former WWE NXT Champ Trick Williams Reflects On In-Ring Moment With The Undertaker

Former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams has discussed his interaction with The Undertaker earlier this year and explained the feeling of going against "The Deadman."

Williams and the legendary WWE star came face-to-face on an "NXT" show in July, and in a recent interaction with "Going Ringside," Williams called it an "unreal moment" to meet "The Phenom" in the ring.

"Man, that was an unreal moment, I'm not going to lie. You know, I got a little too big for my britches, as my pops would say, where, you know, you talk a little bit more than you can handle," said Williams. "And you know, he wanted to remind me of that, but I didn't back down. And I think we made good TV that night."

Before his appearance on the July 22 edition of "NXT," The Undertaker had warned Williams for talking trash about his LFG team. The following week, the veteran star appeared on the developmental brand, where he berated Williams for changing his approach and criticized his attitude. Williams was not pleased with the comments directed at him, following which he tried to attack The Undertaker, who dodged it and then landed a chokeslam on the "NXT" star. The Undertaker, later on social media, praised Williams but cautioned him not to mess with his LFG stars.

Since his confrontation with The Undertaker, Williams has lost the TNA World Championship and also missed out on reclaiming the NXT Championship when he faced off against the current champion, Ricky Saints, earlier this month.