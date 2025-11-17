WWE Hall Of Famer Torrie Wilson Announces Birth Of First Child Via Surrogate

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is now a mother. The retired wrestler posted a series of photos on Instagram yesterday revealing the news, showing herself, husband Justin Tupper, and their baby together in the hospital. In the caption, along with confirming the birth took place months ago, Wilson revealed that she and Tupper used a surrogate, and she was previously unsure about whether she'd be able to experience motherhood.

"As I write this, I'm filled with emotion & gratitude," Wilson stated. "I feel like I slid onto the subway train just as the doors were closing."

Wilson initially got her start in WCW and was involved in storylines with Ric Flair and the NWO. In 2001, she made the move over to WWE as part of the infamous Invasion storyline, with Wilson being paired up with The Alliance. She wrestled full-time until deciding to retire in 2007, as Wilson was dealing with devastating back issues at the time. Since then, Wilson has made numerous WWE appearances both in and out of the ring, including competition in the 2018 and 2021 Women's Royal Rumble matches.

After getting inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2019, Wilson went on to induct friend and onscreen rival Stacy Keibler in 2023. Wilson made an appearance on "WWE SmackDown" last year alongside Michelle McCool, with the two Divas announcing the roster placement of Randy Orton and Bron Breakker. She once again appeared onscreen at WWE Evolution this past summer, sitting in the audience near Melina and Molly Holly.