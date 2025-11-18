Shane McMahon Attended WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden, Wasn't Featured On Broadcast

Former WWE star and on-screen character Shane McMahon was at "WWE Raw," although he wasn't heavily featured on television.

This week's "Raw" was the last time fans got to see John Cena wrestle on the red brand, and the event took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden, where several celebrities and stars appeared, including McMahon. After the show went off the air, McMahon took to the social media platform X, to pay tribute to John Cena and said that he was pleased to be back at the Garden.

"So good to be back home @MSG to watch @JohnCena final show at The Garden," he said.

Shane was at the event with his son Rogan, and a backstage video saw him interacting with The New Day behind the scenes. Shane was briefly seen in a crowd shot during Cena's entrance, but he wasn't otherwise shown on screen. His sister and future WWE Hall of Famer Stephanie McMahon, though, did appear on television, along with several celebrities, including comedian Andrew Schulz, actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eric Andre, Philadelphia Eagles star Cooper DeJean, New York Giants' Cam Skattebo, rapper Lil Yachty, and singer Ashley Cooke, among others.

The show at the Garden had many surprise appearances, which included the return of Dolph Ziggler, aka Nic Nemeth, back to WWE as Solo Sikoa's opponent in the Last Time Is Now tournament, where the TNA star came up short against Sikoa. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther also returned to television, defeating young NXT star Je'Von Evans, in what was arguably the match of the night, to progress to the next round of the tournament. AJ Lee made a surprise appearance during Becky Lynch's match against Maxxine Dupri and cost Lynch her Women's Intercontinental Championship. The show ended with the returns of both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, who will likely be part of the men's WarGames match.