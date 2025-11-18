Becky Lynch Issues Legal Threat On Social Media After WWE Raw Women's IC Title Defeat

Becky Lynch is unhappy with what happened in her Women's Intercontinental title match against Maxxine Dupri on "WWE Raw" and has threatened to take legal action.

Lynch and Dupri's clash was interrupted by the former's rival, AJ Lee, who had faced the Irish star at Wrestlepalooza. The interference helped Dupri take advantage and win her first title in WWE, but Lynch wasn't pleased about Lee's appearance, arguing on X that the former Divas Champion doesn't have a manager's license, which is required as per the New York State Athletic Commission.

"Three letters: NML. No. Managers. License. In the state of New York that is governed by the state athletic commission, a managers license must be attained for interfering parties to be allowed at ringside. Therefore, hence, vis a vis, the outcome of this title match, which has been clearly rigged, is hereby under protest. You will be hearing from my lawyer imminently. The changing of the side plates will result in a lawsuit," she said.

Dupri had two previous opportunities to wrest the title away from Lynch but was unsuccessful, losing their first clash while the second ended in a disqualification win for her. Lynch had, in fact, blamed that loss on referee Jessika Carr, the same person who officiated this week's bout, alleging that Maxxine used an illegal move and should have been disqualified. But the third time was the charm for Dupri, thanks in part to Lee's distraction.

Lee had been absent from WWE television since the aforementioned Wrestlepalooza match, but could be back in action soon, if what happened backstage after her return is any indication. While she was being interviewed backstage, Rhea Ripley — one of the four members of the WarGames team alongside Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Iyo Sky — asked to speak with her, possibly to recruit her to join their team. The opposing team, which features Asuka and Kairi Sane — The Kabuki Warriors — Nia Jax, and Lash Legend, also has one open spot that could be filled by Lynch.