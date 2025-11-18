WWE's Sami Zayn Comments On Marriage Announcement Of Former WrestleMania Opponent

WWE star Sami Zayn has commented on the marriage of his former opponent, actor and producer Johnny Knoxville, calling him a chump.

Zayn is one of the most beloved babyfaces on WWE television, thanks to his jovial nature and lovable character, but he brings out his bad side when it comes to one person — Johnny Knoxville. Knoxville recently announced on social media that he had married director Emily Ting, and the news prompted Zayn to renew his rivalry with him.

"I've met Emily and can confidently say she is 10,000x too good for this chump," said Zayn.

I've met Emily and can confidently say she is 10,000x too good for this chump. https://t.co/oDupOdWHQX — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 18, 2025

Zayn and Knoxville's rivalry began in 2022 at the Royal Rumble, where the former eliminated the latter in the men's Royal Rumble match. That eventually led to a feud that culminated at WrestleMania 38 later in the year, in an Anything Goes match, which Zayn has called one of his favorite matches of his career. The actor got the better of the WWE star this time around, but their feud didn't end there. Both continued to express their utter dislike for each other, with Zayn stating that he's not sure their rivalry will ever end. That turned out to be true in 2024 when Knoxville interrupted Zayn's comedy set in costume. Despite Becky Lynch's attempts to broker peace between them, they continued to argue before Wee Man, a member of Knoxville's group, slammed Zayn once again.