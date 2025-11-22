Matt Hardy Wants To See AEW Tag Match Between His Two Favorite Teams To Wrestle

Despite back to back victories at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door and AEW All Out, it remains to be seen what's in the cards for the reunited Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, especially since neither has been seen since Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, was laid out in a post-match attack by FTR. But it's assumed the duo will return at some point, and while FTR will likely be waiting for them again, so will the Young Bucks, as both Matt and Nick Jackson have expressed an interest in wrestling a match against Copeland and Christian.

They aren't the only ones who want to see it though. During an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the aforementioned Matt Hardy, who has plenty of experience wrestling both teams alongside his brother Jeff, was asked about a potential Cope & Christian vs. Young Bucks battle. Referring to the two teams as his favorite teams to go at it with, Hardy full endorsed the idea.

"I think a match between the Bucks of Youth and Edge and Christian would be a very special match," Hardy said. "I think it's a battle of generations. And they, Edge and Christian, are both killing it now. They're present guys, much like Jeff and I. People say 'Oh, nostalgia.' We're not f*****g nostalgia. We are present guys right now, we are present acts working presently. And Edge and Christian are as well. They're both at the top of their game. Edge and Christian vs. The Young Bucks would be a hot series. It would be a great feud, especially done right and programmed right. And it's a match I would 100% be interested in."

If you quote this article, please credit "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription