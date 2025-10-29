The Young Bucks Have One AEW Dream Match Left, As Their Generation Retires

When The Young Bucks do eventually hang up their boots, they will likely go down in the eyes of the fans as one of the greatest, and most important tag teams of all time for a variety of reasons. Their success on the independent circuit, crossing over to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and forming AEW have been instrumental in the direction that many wrestlers have taken their own careers in recent years. Despite all that Matt and Nick Jackson have done, they still have some things they want to achieve before they retire, and during a recent interview on Sports Illustrated's "The Takedown" with Jon Alba, The Young Bucks discussed finally getting the chance to wrestle WWE Hall of Famers Adam "Edge" Copeland and Christian Cage.

"We've been thinking of that for a while now. I think it would be insane," Nick said. "It's crazy to even think that match is a possibility because if you told me this in 2019 when we helped create AEW, I would be like 'no chance in hell' right? So if we do get a chance to do it, I feel like it could be a very special tag match."

Matt would go on to say that the team formerly known as Edge and Christian, as well as The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz, have been influences on them, but since they have wrestled The Hardys and The Dudleys before, Copeland and Cage are the last dream match that Matt and Nick have. "I said that–I told someone this, I said that might be our last big money match, dream match that is left," Matt said." I think we've done them all. That might be it and I hope that we can do it and it would be silly not to do it while we're all still here in AEW. So yeah, that's still on the bucket list and I pray we get to do it."