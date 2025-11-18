WWE Commentator Posts Nostalgic Photo Following Raw Returns Of Dolph Ziggler & AJ Lee

Last night's "WWE Raw" in Madison Square Garden was a night of returns. In the main event segment, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar both appeared, solidifying themselves as members of the upcoming men's WarGames matches, with Reigns siding with The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk, while Lesnar sided with The Vision, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, AJ Lee returned earlier in the show to assist Maxxine Dupri in winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch, while Dolph Ziggler also appeared, falling to Solo Sikoa in the "Last Time is Now" tournament.

It was the latter two returns that caught the interest of former WWE star turned commentator Big E. Taking to X during the middle of "Raw," the former New Day member posted a photo of himself, Ziggler, and Lee from over a decade ago, with Ziggler holding the previous incarnation of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship over his shoulder.

"The gang's all here," Big E tweeted.

Long-time WWE fans will recall that Big E got his start on the main roster working as Ziggler's and Lee's bodyguard, debuting in December 2012 shortly after Ziggler and Lee aligned themselves. Despite the success the trio had, including Ziggler cashing in Money in the Bank to win the World Heavyweight Title, the group would ultimately split up in July, with Big E siding with AJ after Ziggler broke up with her. They would feud with each other for the next month before going their separate ways after Ziggler and Kaitlyn defeated Lee and Big E in a mixed tag team match at SummerSlam.