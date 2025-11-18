WWE Raw Netflix Viewership Report: 11/10/2025

The November 11 episode of "WWE Raw" was John Cena's final show in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, and its seems like the excitement for the show also translated well in terms of Netflix viewership in addition to ticket sales. The episode of the red brand saw an increase in viewership over the course of a week, possibly due to fans tuning in later to see the "Leader of the Cenation" finally become a Grand Slam Champion when he captured the Intercontinental Championship.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Netflix, the November 11 edition of "Raw" saw 2.8 million global views over the course of the week. That's up from just 2.4 million for the November 3 show. The show ranked third domestically among English language Netflix TV shows, and seventh globally. The number of hours viewed for the show dropped slightly from 5.2 million hours, to 5.1 million, and it can be noted that Cena's segment and match opened the show this week.

In the United States, "Raw" was beaten out by "The Beast in Me" and "Death by Lightning" in the rankings for the week. The second season of "Squid Game: The Challenge" came behind the show, with the first season of "MARINES" finishing out the top five.

In addition to Cena's historic final appearance in Boston, the November 11 episode of "Raw" also saw Rusev and Sheamus advance in "The Last Time is Now" tournament for the chance to face Cena in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The main event of the show saw the Kabuki Warriors capture the Women's Tag Team Championships from Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, with Rhea Ripley returning to declare WarGames when Lash Legend and Nia Jax came out to aid in a beat down.