What Could Have Been: What If The Alliance Won The Invasion At WWE Survivor Series 2001?

The invasion storyline of 2001 is often regarded by fans as one of the biggest missed opportunities in wrestling history. The Monday Night Wars had people across the world choosing to plant their respective flags in the ground for either WWE or WCW, so much so that had an invasion of either company happened in the late 1990s, or if someone had thought of the term "Forbidden Door" 25 years earlier, a rivalry between WWE and WCW would have made so much money that it could have genuinely got Vince McMahon and Ted Turner on the same page.

Of course, that isn't what happened. WCW was purchased by WWE in March 2001, and a storyline where WCW would invade their greatest rivals would start to unfold in the weeks and months after WrestleMania 17. As time went on, it was clear that some of the names people actually wanted to see involved such as Sting, Goldberg, and the New World Order were more than happy to collect the rest of the money on their guaranteed contracts, leading to the main event scene in WWE going up against a group of WCW wrestlers who just needed a job at the time.

This prompted the arrival of ECW, which had gone bankrupt in April 2001, to bolster the storyline and give it an extra edge, and in July 2001, The Alliance was born. The group had one goal in mind: kill WWE. That was naturally very difficult since everyone in The Alliance was under WWE contract at the time, but they marched on with their objective regardless, and it all came to a head at WWE Survivor Series in November 2001, where WWE finally put WCW and ECW to rest once and for all, ending one of the most lackluster storylines of all time.

But what if Survivor Series 2001 ended a different way? What if WWE didn't get the job done? What if The Alliance won the war? That's what we're here to discuss today.

Using what knowledge we have of what actually happened after Survivor Series 2001, and combining that with a little bit of speculative fantasy booking, allows us to construct for you a world in which The Alliance won the invasion storyline in 2001.