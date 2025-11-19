AEW's Tony Khan Reflects On CM Punk Situation 2 Years Later

The tale of CM Punk in AEW will be one that wrestling fans will talk about for many years to come as it seems no one will ever truly know where everything went wrong. AEW President Tony Khan was a big fan of Punk before he joined the company in 2021 and worked hard to keep the current WWE Superstar on his books, but it wasn't meant to be, and the final image of Punk on AEW television was the backstage footage of his fight with Jack Perry airing on "AEW Dynamite." Over two years have passed since Khan fired Punk, and during a recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Khan opened up about his feelings about Punk, the "Brawl In" footage, and everything in between.

"I didn't necessarily agree with everything that was said [in Punk's 2024 interview with Helwani], but also it's a TV show and [the "Brawl In" footage] did a very strong number," Khan said. "I think that it made sense, and it was a thing that was advertised and it got a lot of attention that did a very strong number, and it's in the eye of the beholder...I think the tape spoke for itself and I think that I didn't agree with how it happen, and obviously it was a major part of why things were no longer able to continue with us. Even though I would have liked to have been able to, and it's clear that I wanted to reconcile and do those things."

Khan went on to say that AEW was doing very well before Punk joined the company and has continued to grow since his dismissal, and even though he wanted to try and make things work by having Punk be the main star of "AEW Collision," having Punk in the company at that time simply wasn't going to be possible.