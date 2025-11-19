AEW's Tony Khan 'Thinks The World' Of Andrade, Despite Non-Compete Issue

AEW's Tony Khan was asked about Andrade's current situation with the company and went on to praise the former WWE star.

Andrade made a surprise return to AEW on the October 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite," but disappeared afterwards, reportedly due to a non-compete clause that was a part of his WWE deal. Khan recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where he stated that he has a good relationship with the Mexican star, was pleased to see him back in AEW, and is open to working with him again.

"I think the world of Andrade. I had a great experience with him, and he left on the best of terms. This is the original time [first run]. And now when he said he was free and made his one-night appearance, I was thrilled to see him again, and anytime he's free, and whenever that is, he is absolutely always welcome in," he said.

When Helwani tried to dig deep and ask more about the reason for Andrade's absence, Khan stated that he could not divulge more details, but stated that it is an "interesting situation."

"It is an interesting situation that I am going to keep an eye on, but I absolutely think the world of Andrade El Idolo," he added.

Khan had previously echoed the same sentiments, stating that Andrade is a great wrestler and is eager to work with him in the future. The legal dispute with WWE has resulted in Andrade pulling out of several events he was advertised for, with him wrestling only once since his WWE exit. Andrade reportedly has a one-year non-compete clause as part of his WWE deal, which has forbidden him from wrestling anywhere else. Andrade's return to AEW came two years after his initial departure from the promotion, which followed the expiration of his contract.