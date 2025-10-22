Tony Khan Comments On Absent AEW Stars Including Andrade, Britt Baker & Chris Jericho

While many talents are currently flourishing on All Elite Wrestling television, others remain off of it. During a recent sit-down with "Z100 New York," AEW President Tony Khan addressed four of the most glaring absentees — that being Adam "Edge" Copeland, Andrade El Idolo, Britt Baker, and Chris Jericho.

Regarding Copeland, Khan confirmed a recent report that he is attending to filming obligations for Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series, in which Copeland stars as Ares.

"We just had a great AEW All Out event; it was great for a lot of people, but in many ways, what should have been a great homecoming for Christian Cage and Adam Copeland was marred by FTR attacking Beth Copeland," Khan said. "They conducted themselves very unbecomingly, not sportsmanlike at all, and not the way to treat somebody who's been a friend of yours. Adam Copeland's a huge part of AEW.

"Adam's out filming right now," he continued. "He's a huge star in AEW. We love having Adam Copeland, the Rated R Superstar in AEW. I'm excited for him to be back in AEW hopefully soon after this project is done. He's taking care of business and then Adam will come back and we'll get Adam Copeland taking care of the business in the ring in AEW."

As Khan alluded to, Copeland recently defeated FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) alongside Christian Cage in tag team competition at AEW All Out. However, their post-match celebration was spoiled by FTR attacking Cage and Beth Phoenix, while Copeland helplessly watched while cuffed to the ring rope. On the following episode of "AEW Dynamite," Copeland asserted that he needed time off to take care of his family.