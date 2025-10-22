Tony Khan Comments On Absent AEW Stars Including Andrade, Britt Baker & Chris Jericho
While many talents are currently flourishing on All Elite Wrestling television, others remain off of it. During a recent sit-down with "Z100 New York," AEW President Tony Khan addressed four of the most glaring absentees — that being Adam "Edge" Copeland, Andrade El Idolo, Britt Baker, and Chris Jericho.
Regarding Copeland, Khan confirmed a recent report that he is attending to filming obligations for Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series, in which Copeland stars as Ares.
"We just had a great AEW All Out event; it was great for a lot of people, but in many ways, what should have been a great homecoming for Christian Cage and Adam Copeland was marred by FTR attacking Beth Copeland," Khan said. "They conducted themselves very unbecomingly, not sportsmanlike at all, and not the way to treat somebody who's been a friend of yours. Adam Copeland's a huge part of AEW.
"Adam's out filming right now," he continued. "He's a huge star in AEW. We love having Adam Copeland, the Rated R Superstar in AEW. I'm excited for him to be back in AEW hopefully soon after this project is done. He's taking care of business and then Adam will come back and we'll get Adam Copeland taking care of the business in the ring in AEW."
As Khan alluded to, Copeland recently defeated FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) alongside Christian Cage in tag team competition at AEW All Out. However, their post-match celebration was spoiled by FTR attacking Cage and Beth Phoenix, while Copeland helplessly watched while cuffed to the ring rope. On the following episode of "AEW Dynamite," Copeland asserted that he needed time off to take care of his family.
Khan Is 'Excited' To See What The Future Holds For Andrade
Following his firing from WWE, Andrade El Idolo returned to AEW by laying out former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family on the October 1 edition of "Dynamite." Despite the explosive reemergence, Andrade has since disappeared from AEW programming due to a reported "breach" of his former WWE contract.
When asked about Andrade's status as it relates to AEW, Khan appeared limited in what he could divulge; still, he is interested in seeing Andrade's next moves.
"Andrade El Idolo was a great wrestler in AEW and he left at the end of Worlds End at the end of 2023. I gave, actually here in New York, a press conference at the scrum. I said I think Andrade El Idolo is a great wrestler, he's leaving AEW on a very high, note and he's leaving on the best of terms. All of that is true. I have a ton of respect for him. I can't say much more other than to say that I'm very excited to see what happens next with Andrade. I love the guy very much and I have a lot of respect for him."
Andrade, AEW, and some WWE officials were said to be unaware that the former NXT Champion still had some loose ends paired with his recent exit from WWE. After "breaching" his previous WWE contract (whether that was due to him signing with AEW or something else is unknown), WWE then reportedly enforced a non-compete clause that could render Andrade unable to take any bookings related to professional wrestling, sports entertainment, or mixed martial arts for up to one year.
Returns Of Britt Baker & Chris Jericho Are Welcome
AEW fans last saw Britt Baker in November 2024, when she defeated Penelope Ford on "AEW Dynamite." Afterward, Serena Deeb seemed to be next in line for Baker when she appeared on the entrance ramp, only for Baker to then shoot her down with repeated claims of "nobody cares."
Since then, a number of reports on Baker's AEW status have circulated, with one suggesting that the former AEW Women's Champion was actively looking to leave AEW. A follow-up report indicated that sources close to Baker were denying that to be the case. Her current AEW contract is expected to run through sometime in 2026, with injury time potentially extending it into 2027.
"What a great star in AEW Dr. Britt Baker has been and she is still a fantastic wrestling star," Khan said. "She's been away from AEW for a while, but still very much with us. At some point, hopefully soon, I'd love to see Dr. Britt Baker come back."
Regarding Chris Jericho, who is reportedly signed with AEW through 2025, Khan is keeping the door open for his return. Still, that hasn't stopped the chatter about him potentially re-joining WWE instead at the turn of the new year.
"Chris Jericho, talk about one of the founding figures in AEW, the very first AEW Champion. We're so grateful to Chris Jericho," Khan said. "Chris Jericho is somebody also that I would love to see back in AEW anytime. The door is always open to get Chris Jericho back in here. He's been busy. He's doing a lot of things. Speaking of somebody that's very busy with projects, including filming and music, and somebody we have a ton of respect for, Chris Jericho is somebody else we'd love to see anytime in AEW."
