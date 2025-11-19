WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat On AEW Blood & Guts Match: 'Too Much Going On'

Despite being a WWE Hall of Famer known for one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history against "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat has become more associated with AEW over the past few years. Steamboat has been seen at events like AEW Revolution in 2024, where he was involved in Sting's retirement match, and has made other appearances as well, including feuding with former AEW star Ricky Starks in 2023, and appearing on "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts" just last week.

During an appearance on Bill Apter's "1WrestlingVideo" shortly after, Steamboat was complimentary of AEW, calling it a "first class operation," while singing the praises of AEW owner Tony Khan's treatment towards the wrestlers. However, just because Steamboat is fond of AEW doesn't mean he doesn't have some critiques, including one about the women's Blood & Guts match.

"I just question some of the storylines that they like to, you know, bring forward...God bless those girls that was in that [Blood & Guts] match, but I didn't care for it," Steamboat said. "I don't know if it was just too much. I thought, personally, I thought...I don't know, they had 16 girls in there or something like that. There was just too much going on. Over in this one corner, two girls were doing something, two or three girls were doing something in the other ring, then you go to the other ring, and two or three girls are doing something. You just couldn't focus on anything, because there was just so much going on. And for me, it's hard to react."

