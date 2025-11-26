WWE NXT Takeover WarGames 2017: Retro 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"WWE NXT" in 2017 was hitting all the right notes when it came to scratching the itch of the WWE Universe that the main roster simply couldn't achieve. Converting NXT TakeOver: Houston into NXT WarGames was something that not a lot of people saw coming (unless you read the dirt sheets and incredible websites such as this one, and with such anticipation around the show, you would think that WWE would go big and try to kick the show off in spectacular style...that isn't what happened.

Instead, NXT TakeOver: WarGames went the route of platforming someone who WWE wanted to build up for the future, giving them a huge stage to showcase what they were made of and why people should care about them going forward. That someone was none other than Lars Sullivan, and the decision to try and push him as the next monster heel is one that has aged about as well as leaving a carton of milk out in the Sahara Desert.

But we're not here to talk about his many, MANY sexist, racist, and homophobic remarks he posted in forums all those years ago, we're here to talk about his match with Kassius Ohno. It's a smart move to put someone as green as Sullivan in the ring with someone as good and capable as the man most people know as Chris Hero, and given that Sullivan was at the beginning of a push, the result of this match was never really in doubt. Sullivan was always going to pick up the win, it was just a case how he was going to do it, and the answer to that thought was a five minute match with no real redeeming qualities.

The fact that WWE never managed to do anything even remotely interesting with Chris Hero is so bad that it's almost impressive. The guy is one of the greatest independent wrestlers of his generation and is more influential than most people give him credit for. After all, he made Sullivan sort of look like the rookie monster that WWE wanted him to look like in this match. However, it falls apart with Sullivan being in control for the majority of it. He's slow, clunky, has no real flow to his movement to make him look formidable. If you look closely, you can literally see him memorizing where he is meant to be in the match, causing it to be very by-the-numbers and just not very interesting, despite Ohno doing his best. Overall, if you wanted to go back and watch NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017 in order to get excited for this year's Survivor Series, skip this one and your life will be no different.

Written Sam Palmer