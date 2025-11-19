AEW's Tony Khan Thinks There Is 'Real Estate' For ROH TV Show

While it's been a good year overall for Tony Khan and AEW, Khan's other promotion, Ring of Honor, has mostly been off to the side, save for the PPV's ROH has put on every few months. A big reason ROH has gone unnoticed is largely due to the promotion's lack of a television deal, which has thus kept ROH off TV and airing on their HonorClub streaming service.

It's something Khan is looking to change, though it's arguably become more difficult in an era when many media companies have agreed to deal with WWE. But despite that, Khan revealed on "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he's still bullish on ROH having "real estate" in the media rights market, provided it's the right situation.

"Yeah, absolutely," Khan said. "And, at times, there have been opportunities to do things for Ring of Honor, but I think they have to make sense. We did this insanely awesome, great media rights deal that's so good for AEW, and I'm so happy, because I think we deliver really great value, and it gets great value for us, which is the perfect media rights deal. We have the perfect partner with Warner Brothers Discovery, and we did this deal where it set up 'Dynamite,' 'Collision,' and the PPVs. Is there room for Ring of Honor? I absolutely believe so, and there's been really good conversations with us and them."

According to Khan, that right situation hasn't come along for a deal, despite confirming that ROH had received offers from other networks. Instead, Khan seems to be seeking something with AEW's current media rights partner, Warner Brothers Discovery.

"If we do it, I would love to do something with Warner Brothers Discovery, but again, it has to be a deal that makes sense for everybody," Khan said. "And it doesn't exactly have to be as big as the AEW deal. But it's still got to be pretty good. And it's got to make sense for everybody."

