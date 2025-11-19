AEW's Queen Aminata Comments On Injury Status, Sitting Out Women's Blood & Guts Match

Last week, the first ever AEW women's Blood & Guts match took place on "AEW Dynamite," and was seemingly a big hit, despite the absence of Queen Aminata. Though the AEW star did make a brief appearance to run off Penelope Ford, it was a far cry from original plans that had Aminata as part of the match, only to be replaced by Mina Shirakawa after she suffered a neck injury. But despite the setback, Aminata was pretty upbeat on her latest vlog episode covering "Blood & Guts," admitting she was so proud of the match and the women involved, while still being sad she missed out.

"Today was such an amazing day," Aminata said. "I still can't process it honestly cause I was watching in Gorilla and I had so many emotions like in my head and my body. I was so mad and sad and frustrated that I wasn't part of the match but the girls were doing so freaking amazing that I was happy and excited at the same time. It's just...such a weird feeling. I just wanted to be in there and just bleed and do all this crazy amazing stuff that they were doing. But at the same time I was supporting my girls too. I am super duper proud of all of us. Like, thank you AEW. Thank you for supporting women wrestling. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

As for her status, Aminata is optimistic that she'll be cleared to compete sooner than later. And though she's mindful of staying safe in the ring, she also wants her chance to wrestle in a hardcore match of some kind before long.

"I don't even want to do regular matches anymore," Aminata said. " I just want to do these type of matches. I just want to bleed and bump on chairs and tables and the floor. But here's the thing, I got to take care of my neck. I have to protect my neck."