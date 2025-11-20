Maxxine Dupri Shouts Out Trainers, MSG Fans & AJ Lee After WWE Women's IC Title Win

New WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri has thanked a whole host of people following her memorable win on "WWE Raw," and also looked forward to the future.

Dupri defeated Becky Lynch, thanks to some help from the latter's rival, AJ Lee. Following the match, an ecstatic Dupri thanked her trainers, Natalya and Tyson Kidd's Dungeon training school, Tyler Breeze and Shawn Spears' Flatbacks Wrestling School, fans, AJ Lee, and her parents. She posted several photos of her momentous night, some of which included those with fellow WWE stars like Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax.

"I thought I would wake up today with the words to describe what Monday night meant to me, but alas here I am never wanting to wake up from this dream 🥹 Madison Square Garden, I LOVE YOU. WWE Universe, I LOVE YOU. @thedungeon2.0, I LOVE YOU. @flatbackstraining, I LOVE YOU. @shanehelmscom, I LOVE YOU. The Performance Center, I LOVE YOU. My Alpha Babes, I LOVE YOU. @aluke23, I LOVE YOU. My day one support crew (you know who you are), I LOVE YOU. @theajmendez, I LOVE YOU. My insanely supportive parents, I LOVE YOU. This win is so much bigger than me – I wouldn't be here without EVERY single person that guided me along the way. And now it's back to the lab, because I never want to let go of this feeling. We have so much more work to do. Thank you for being on this ride with me. ❤️‍🩹 XO, The IConic Champ," she said.

The title is Dupri's first in WWE and in her pro wrestling career, and was against one of the best in the business in Lynch, which would've made it even sweeter for her. Lynch, meanwhile, has protested against the win, threatening to go the legal way after she alleged that Lee wasn't approved to be Dupri's manager.