The Young Bucks Share Thoughts On The State Of AEW's Tag Team Division
When The Young Bucks helped form AEW back in 2019, their personal goal with the company was very simple; make tag team wrestling great again.
Over the past six years, the AEW tag team division has gone through its ups and downs, but Matt and Nick Jackson have largely been involved in some of the division's greatest moments. The now former AEW Executive Vice President's now believe that the division is in a state of resurgence, with 2025 being one of the best years for tag team wrestling in AEW, and during a recent interview with Vice, they explained how proud they are of the division.
"It's been rewarding," Matt said. "Especially when a lot of the fans say, 'Man, the last pay-per-view, the best match of the night was a tag team match.' That doesn't happen often on major scale pay-per-views. So if we could do that at least a couple times a year, it puts a spotlight on the division." Nick then added his thoughts about the division by expressing how happy he is to see people enjoying tag team wrestling again, while also putting over the two teams who will fighting over the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Full Gear on November 22, FTR and Brodido.
"I'm biased, but I think tag team wrestling is the most entertaining, the most action-packed," Nick adds. "It's just cool to see the division in AEW spotlighted again, especially this weekend with Brodido vs. FTR in a big title match that I know Matt and I are going to be watching backstage and excited to watch, because that's four very talented wrestlers. We're in a trios match, but you could still consider it a tag-style match, so that'll be good too. It'd be fun to maybe set our eyes back on the trios title division, maybe. But yeah, like you said, it's cool to see."
The Young Bucks Hope They Have Helped The Division
The Young Bucks didn't just credit FTR and Brodido for helping put tag team wrestling back on the map in AEW, they also gave a nod to JetSpeed, the duo of Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, stating that injecting a new team into the division has done wonders for the division. However, they also hope that they have been able to contribute to the division's success as well.
"I feel like we've all brought it to the next level," Matt said. "Every week now it's like, 'God, how are we going to top that one?' Somehow we all manage to do it but that's good. It's a good thing when you're trying to top yourself when it's this friendly competitive thing that you have with your colleagues because it only makes you want to be better. I hope Brodido and FTR have the greatest tag team match. They'll steal the show or our six man will." With all that said, The Young Bucks might be hoping for a Brodido victory on Saturday night as FTR will equal Matt and Nick's record of three reigns with the AEW World Tag Team Championships if they pick up the win.
To put an even bigger spotlight on the AEW tag team division, the female roster are currently competing in a tournament to determine the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. Both Matt and Nick feel like it has been a long time coming for the women's division, and believes they can deliver in a two-on-two setting just as much as the men have. "That was the goal when we started this thing. We want tag team wrestling to be at the forefront of the company and to main event shows. Now both women and men get to showcase that. It's the best part of wrestling. I think it's psychologically the best way that you can lay out a match. Tag wrestling is superior to singles. I'm sorry!"
