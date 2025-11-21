The Young Bucks Share Thoughts On The State Of AEW's Tag Team Division

When The Young Bucks helped form AEW back in 2019, their personal goal with the company was very simple; make tag team wrestling great again.

Over the past six years, the AEW tag team division has gone through its ups and downs, but Matt and Nick Jackson have largely been involved in some of the division's greatest moments. The now former AEW Executive Vice President's now believe that the division is in a state of resurgence, with 2025 being one of the best years for tag team wrestling in AEW, and during a recent interview with Vice, they explained how proud they are of the division.

"It's been rewarding," Matt said. "Especially when a lot of the fans say, 'Man, the last pay-per-view, the best match of the night was a tag team match.' That doesn't happen often on major scale pay-per-views. So if we could do that at least a couple times a year, it puts a spotlight on the division." Nick then added his thoughts about the division by expressing how happy he is to see people enjoying tag team wrestling again, while also putting over the two teams who will fighting over the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Full Gear on November 22, FTR and Brodido.

"I'm biased, but I think tag team wrestling is the most entertaining, the most action-packed," Nick adds. "It's just cool to see the division in AEW spotlighted again, especially this weekend with Brodido vs. FTR in a big title match that I know Matt and I are going to be watching backstage and excited to watch, because that's four very talented wrestlers. We're in a trios match, but you could still consider it a tag-style match, so that'll be good too. It'd be fun to maybe set our eyes back on the trios title division, maybe. But yeah, like you said, it's cool to see."