CM Punk Believes Bron Breakker Is WWE's Future, Dominik Mysterio Is Not

With multiple world title reigns, including a current one as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, under his belt, CM Punk has already established himself as a major player in professional wrestling. When looking at the future of it, he sees potential for others to do so as well.

During an interview with "Mostly Sports," Punk spoke highly of his "WWE Raw" adversary Bron Breakker. "Yeah, I do [see the future of the business in him], whether I like it or not," Punk said. "He's somebody that I think you wouldn't be able to stop if you tried. He's got all the tools. Second generation superstar. His dad and his uncle were possibly one of the greatest tag teams of the 80s and the 90s. So yeah, he's one of those blue chip prospects that we always like to talk about."

Since joining The Vision on the heels of WWE WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker has seen visions of himself being the face of WWE for the next two decades — something Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has also backed as a likely possibility. So far in his WWE career, Breakker has enjoyed runs as WWE NXT Tag Team, WWE Intercontinental, and NXT Champion, with his eyes now set on claiming Punk's world title next.

In contrast to Breakker, Punk noted that Dominik Mysterio, another former Intercontinental Champion, is lacking the potential of being a future great in WWE. Through storylines, Punk and Mysterio have been positioned as enemies, so much so that "The Second City Saint" recently implored Roxanne Perez to stop hanging around Dominik. In everyday life, though, Punk previously admitted to being a mentor to the third-generation wrestler.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Mostly Sports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.