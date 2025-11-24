Dominik Mysterio On Becoming One Of John Cena's Final WWE Rivals: 'It's A Huge Honor'

This upcoming Saturday, Dominik Mysterio will have the privilege of being John Cena's final opponent on a WWE Premium Live Event when he sets his sights on recapturing the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series. Leading up to the event, Mysterio has been in the ring with Cena twice, having first lost the title to him on "WWE Raw" in the veteran's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, and then again the following week during a six-man tag team match at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of his third clash with Cena, Mysterio appeared on ESPN's "First Take," where he reflected on having the opportunity to wrestle the future WWE Hall Of Famer during his final stages of his retirement run.

"It's a huge blessing for me to be able to get three out of his last four matches in the WWE ... for me it's a huge honor, he's one of the best to ever do it, if not the best to ever do it in this business. Everything we do, we base it off of John Cena. He's the golden boy for the WWE. So for me, I'm excited to put the final nail in his coffin."

Cena will officially hang up his boots on December 13 when he will face the winner of the "Last Time Is Now Tournament" at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC. The quarter-finals of the competition will begin tonight on "Raw," with former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER still being the rumored favorite to win the tournament.