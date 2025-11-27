Priscilla Kelly Reflects On Differences Between WWE And Independent Scene

Kelly hasn't been shy about sharing her thoughts about her time in WWE, both the good and the bad that comes with working there. She spoke on "Busted Open" about the rush of emotions that came with the call notifying her of her release. She said she was "all over the place."

"It doesn't matter if you loved WWE, it doesn't matter if you hated working at WWE, when you first get released, there's always a mix of emotions," she said. "There's always a little bit of that self doubt. There's always a little bit of that excitement that, 'Oh my God, I can do whatever I want now.' But, then there's always the 'Oh my God... it's all up to me to do it...' Like, it was bittersweet. I was a little bit relieved."

Kelly said she was glad to not have to wake up to "go bump her a** off at 9 am," but said she knew she was going to miss it, as well as the friends she had made along the way, including her former tag partner, Tatum Paxley. She also explained the relief at knowing she could go back to making her own schedule.

"I don't have to have panic attacks every time someone calls my phone because I think I'm being told that I have to make a flight in a few hours to go to 'Raw' or I'm being told that I have to stop everything I'm doing to come in and film a promo," she said. "Not that I wasn't grateful for those opportunities, but it adds a lot of pressure to your day-to-day life."

