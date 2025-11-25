Bully Ray Believes Samoa Joe Outperformed Hangman Adam Page At AEW Full Gear 2025

Bully Ray has praised new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and made a pointed remark about Hangman Adam Page following their match at AEW Full Gear.

Ray explained on a recent edition of "Busted Open" that Joe was a standout star during his early years in ROH, facing off against future greats like AJ Styles and CM Punk, to highlight Joe's talent. While analyzing the match between Joe and Page, Ray made a bold statement, saying that Joe looked like a wrestler, whereas Page looked like someone pretending to be one.

"We're always talking about Hangman, Hangman, the Hangman experiment. Is Hangman the guy? When you talk about Hangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe in the same sentence as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, is there even a choice in your mind who 'the guy' is? It's like almost, it's so right there in front of your face. I remember seeing Joe in the ring with Hangman when the match started, and Joe had Hangman in the corner, and just the way Joe was punching and chopping, and his aggressiveness, and the way he kind of engulfed Adam Page, I'm like, there's two different dudes in there — one's a man, one looks like a boy. One looks like a wrestler, one looks like he's playing wrestler. That's the feeling I got," said Ray.

Joe and Page's match headlined this past weekend's Full Gear, where the former hit a Muscle Buster inside the steel cage to win the match and become AEW world champion again.