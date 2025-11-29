Ken Shamrock On Vince McMahon: 'Did It Better Than Anyone'

Since Vince McMahon stepped down from his role as WWE Chairman after being accused of sex trafficking and assault in 2022, many wrestlers who worked for him often feel conflicted when providing an opinion on the situation today. While some talent have openly admitted that it was challenging to learn about the claims against McMahon, others struggle to provide negative commentary on their former boss due to the life-changing opportunities he gave them in WWE. One WWE star who was a key piece of McMahon's roster throughout the Attitude Era was former Mixed Martial Artist Ken Shamrock, who recently credited the 80-year-old for his work as a promoter, despite the allegations against him.

"Vince, which again, people have their thoughts about Vince, but Vince is a genius when it comes to pro wrestling. He was able to do so many things in different times in different eras to inject WWF back into the mainstream audience to where it became popular again because so many times, 10, 15 years, they take dips and a lot of people don't come back from it ... But Vince was able to always change the culture to where he would see what's going on in the world and what the vibes are and to try to build characters and matches around what people want to see. And he did it better than anyone and to keeping it going as long as he did was just incredible," he said speaking with "Wrestling Life Online."

Some of WWE's greatest legends have also offered their opinion on McMahon's impact on the wrestling business despite recent events, with The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin both expressing their love for the long-time CEO without condoning the allegations against him.

