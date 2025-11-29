Grayson Waller Was Warned To Never Attempt This Spot Again In WWE

Following the breakup of A-Town Down Under, his tag team with Austin Theory, Grayson Waller has teamed up alongside the now-heel New Day team of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Because of that, Waller was drug into the New Day's feud with Penta, which started when Penta destroyed one of Woods' outlandishly expensive hats. The feud intensified with Penta defeating the faction members in matches using the Mexican Destroyer, a move that Waller attempted to have banned on "WWE Raw" in storyline.

While the move may not be banned on the red brand, Waller told Chris Van Vliet on an episode of his "Insight" podcast that he's banned from taking the move in a certain spot. Waller took the move from Penta off the top rope on the September 22 episode of "Raw."

"That was one, I got backstage and some people weren't happy with me," Waller explained. "Someone pulled me aside and said, 'Don't do that again.' I understand the risks involved and I don't want to take a move like that, but Penta's very good at what he does. It's very dangerous and it's scary to be in that position. I think sometimes we do so much wild stuff that sometimes we forget to put it in perspective, how wild that would be for someone off the street to be in that position that high up taking something like that."

Waller said that he really only "half-sold" the move, because he was actually checking himself mentally to make sure he was okay, and his reaction was real. He said adrenaline is another factor, and sometimes you don't feel things until a few hours later.