Grayson Waller Was Warned To Never Attempt This Spot Again In WWE
Following the breakup of A-Town Down Under, his tag team with Austin Theory, Grayson Waller has teamed up alongside the now-heel New Day team of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Because of that, Waller was drug into the New Day's feud with Penta, which started when Penta destroyed one of Woods' outlandishly expensive hats. The feud intensified with Penta defeating the faction members in matches using the Mexican Destroyer, a move that Waller attempted to have banned on "WWE Raw" in storyline.
While the move may not be banned on the red brand, Waller told Chris Van Vliet on an episode of his "Insight" podcast that he's banned from taking the move in a certain spot. Waller took the move from Penta off the top rope on the September 22 episode of "Raw."
"That was one, I got backstage and some people weren't happy with me," Waller explained. "Someone pulled me aside and said, 'Don't do that again.' I understand the risks involved and I don't want to take a move like that, but Penta's very good at what he does. It's very dangerous and it's scary to be in that position. I think sometimes we do so much wild stuff that sometimes we forget to put it in perspective, how wild that would be for someone off the street to be in that position that high up taking something like that."
Waller said that he really only "half-sold" the move, because he was actually checking himself mentally to make sure he was okay, and his reaction was real. He said adrenaline is another factor, and sometimes you don't feel things until a few hours later.
Canadian Destroyer Used Too Often?
Waller told Van Vliet he thinks people forget how dangerous the Canadian/Mexican Destroyer really is. He thinks that's partially because "everyone" does it. He explained he was a huge TNA fan growing up and started watching in 2004, and thought Petey Williams' Destroyer was the most amazing thing he had ever seen. Williams is now a backstage producer in WWE and back in August, Woods even sought him out, in a social media video, in an attempt to get advice on how to counter Penta's move.
"The New Day, we wanted to get him involved in this whole thing, like 'You invented this! It's your fault we have to keep taking it!'" Waller explained. "I think it's such a fun move, but people have bastardized it and ruined it... I watch a lot of indie wrestling because I love seeing who's next. I love seeing that, especially in Australian wrestling... You throw these things away. They mean something. Petey did it for so long, it meant so much."
Waller, back in character, said that he thinks "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce should ban the move. He called Pearce one of the worst GMs in WWE history and said the company should "bring back the laptop," aka the "Anonymous General Manager" of 2010.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.