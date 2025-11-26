Saraya Reacts To WWE Returns Of Former In-Ring Rivals AJ Lee & Nikki Bella

The Divas era of WWE has been brought back to life as AJ Lee and Nikki Bella both made their official returns to the company in 2025. Someone most familiar with the pair is fellow former WWE Divas Champion Paige, also known as Saraya, who recently sat down with the "Toronto Sun" to weigh in on their respective resurgences.

"I wasn't shocked about Nikki because she loves the business and I feel like she's just meant to be there," Saraya said. "Then with AJ, I was only shocked about her because I thought she would never come back again. It took 10 years for her to come back, so it was such a wonderful surprise to see her. I'm so proud of her and I'm so happy for her. I just absolutely adore her. She's my fairy godmother is what I always called her. It just feels so nice to see my girls back in the old squared circle again. I'm proud of them.

"There's a bittersweet feeling where I'm like, damn. At times I wish I could get in the ring with them and stuff like that," she continued. "Then sometimes I'm like, no, this is their time, and they're going to do and flourish the way they need to. But I'm proud of them nonetheless."

Nikki Bella began her WWE comeback with a surprise appearance at the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw," then an entry into the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Months later, Bella returned on a more full-time capacity ahead of WWE Evolution, where she went on to compete in a battle royal. Now, she is set to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship at Survivor Series. Elsewhere at the November 29 premium live event, AJ Lee will step inside her first ever WarGames match, with Charlotte Flair, the last ever Divas Champion, as a notable ally.

