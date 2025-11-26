Son Of WWE Legend Sid Vicious Starting Promotion

Last year August, the pro wrestling world mourned the sudden passing of Sid Eudy – better known as Sid Vicious or Sycho Sid – after the 63-year-old silently battled cancer for years. On screen, Eudy played a monster of a man, often terrifying the audience with his sheer presence, but those who knew him spoke of his kindness and compassion.

According to PWInsider, in a major tribute to his father's legacy, Eudy's son, Gunnar, has announced that he'll be starting his own pro wrestling promotion in Arkansas. In a further tribute to his father, Gunnar's TWO: The Wrestling Order will hold an annual event in Eudy's memory, the 'Annual Sycho Sid Memorial Benefit Show.' Gunnar has further claimed that the show will always take place on the Friday closest to the date his father passed, and in a display after his father's heart, 100% of the profits from the memorial show will be donated to local animal shelters in Crittenden County. In order to finance the wrestling ring and trailer, Gunnar has additionally opened up a GoFundMe to appeal to Eudy's fans and close friends to help get the promotion going.

Since his passing, his former peers have pushed for Eudy to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, like Lex Luger, who expressed that there was never and will never be another wrestler who has the look Eudy had. He further praised his late friend's presence in pro wrestling, opining that he was a headline act all along. Eric Bischoff echoed the call for a WWE HoF induction, simply pointing towards the social media response for why Eudy should be inducted.