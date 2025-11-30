WWE Legend Kurt Angle Names Only Match That Could Rip Him Out Of Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle officially hung up his boots, his singlet, and his Olympic gold medals after WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he was easily defeated by Baron Corbin in a match that left a lot to be desired for many fans. Angle has remained retired since that night and has shown no real intentions of ever getting back in the ring, but as we all know by now, wrestling retirements aren't built to last, as the roar of the crowd and the feel of the canvas are just too much for most wrestlers to stay away from.

So what would it take to get Kurt Angle back in a wrestling ring, even if it was just for one more match? He's wrestled nearly all of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, but in a 2022 interview with "Wrasslinews," Angle revealed that the man he would love to have one more match with would be John Cena, which is fitting considering that Cena's WWE debut came against Angle back in 2002. Sadly, that match will not happen as Cena himself is retiring on December 13, 2025, at the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event show in Washington, D.C.

However, Angle did have some other names in mind, and thankfully, his backup names are still active. I'd want a Roman Reigns, or a Seth Rollins," Angle said. "Those are the names that I would pick because I know those guys would carry me through a match." Angle used Ric Flair's retirement match in 2022, where he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett as an example of having someone younger in the ring to carry the match, which, in Flair's case, that role was given to Lethal.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might not be the only names Angle has in mind, as he, on more than one occasion, has expressed how much of a fan he is of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who, as of 2024, was the man turning Angle's head the most when it came to getting back in the ring. Angle also namedropped Bryan Danielson as a potential opponent, who has retired from full-time wrestling, but many AEW fans expect to see him back in the ring at some point in the future.



