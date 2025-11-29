Drew McIntyre On Why He Loves Being In Men's War Games Match

In eight hours, the metaphorical fifer will play the star-studded lineup of this year's Men's WarGames, and Drew McIntyre couldn't be any more excited to get his hands on those who have caused him such great shame. Since WrestleMania 40, McIntyre has become the face of the saying, "always the groomsman, but never the groom," after going from being the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion to losing it all in just seconds. Before he decimates those who have wronged him over the last year, the former two-time Undisputed WWE Champion had a lot to say about his opponents, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), and his most heated adversary, CM Punk, on ESPN's "Get Up."

"For me, personally, I love being in this type of match because my opponents are literally everybody I hate," "The Scottish Psychopath" said with a flippant grin. "Roman Reigns has made my life hell for years, including his stupid family. His cousins, the Usos, are in there. I get to beat them up, too. We got Cody Rhodes, Homelander, the current champion. He has screwed me out of the World Championship twice now. He's had management suspend me, so I get my hands on him. Then, there's CM Punk. The last time I was in a cage with him, he caused me to get 17 staples right down the middle of my head. So, I owe him. I can't wait to be in WarGames."

McIntyre's entourage includes The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, and Brock Lesnar – four men who also want to reclaim what they lost before: gold. Despite temporary alliances, McIntyre's rival Punk recently mentioned a potential double-cross in this match. However, the World Heavyweight Champion doesn't see that happening within his team. Instead, he expects it from the "beefy" team McIntyre has chosen to side with tonight at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

