Contract Update On TNA's Jake Something

Over the last few weeks, there have been reports that several TNA stars' contracts were set to expire, while others were expected to expire at the end of the year, one of whom is Jake Something.

"Fightful Select" has reported that the TNA star's contract was originally set to end in June 2026, but that apparently isn't true, as the outlet has revealed that he, like some other TNA stars, will see his contract expire at the end of 2025. The report added that they don't have news on whether the two parties have begun discussions on renewing Something's deal. The TNA star is currently in his second run with TNA, with his first one running between 2017 and 2022, before returning to TNA at Slammiversary in 2023.

The contracts of many TNA stars are coming to a close at the end of the year, which include the likes of Jody Threat, Zachary Wentz, AJ Francis, and Mustafa Ali, to name a few. One star that will not be a part of the TNA roster going forward is Joe Hendry, who has reportedly signed with WWE. Another former TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, is a part of TNA but hasn't signed a new deal with the promotion, as he is rumored to prefer short-term contracts rather than being committed for a long time.