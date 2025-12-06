Chelsea Green Details Close Bond With Fellow WWE Star Maxxine Dupri
On-screen, Chelsea Green and Maxxine Dupri both have the pleasure of holding WWE mid-card titles — the Women's United States and Women's Intercontinental Championships, respectively. Behind the scenes, both also consider each other to be ideal candidates for a potential "Total Divas" reboot. Perhaps most importantly, though, they consider each other to be good friends.
During a recent interview with "Gabby AF," Green opened up about her close friendship with Dupri, who made her in-ring debut in 2023. "I actually met Maxxine when I believe she was still in NXT, but she might have just been called up and been paired with LA Knight," Green said. "I didn't have a job [with WWE] yet. I was still at TNA. We went for a girls night and I thought she was just such a good person. She was so down to earth. Not that I felt like I wanted to take her under my wing at all, but I think that's naturally what happens when you become friends with someone in this industry and one person has so much more [experience].
"I just have so many more years in wrestling than she does, so naturally, she's going to have questions for me or I'm going to have advice for her. We're going to get into situations where I might give her my two cents and just things like that."
Following Green's return to WWE in January 2023, she and Dupri routinely traveled the roads to various WWE events together. Different brand assignments in the 2024 WWE Draft eventually put them on separate schedules. Still, as Green attests, their bond has remained strong.
Green Is Like A Mentor To Dupri
According to Green, much of her friendship with Dupri is rooted in honesty, with Green simultaneously serving as an unofficial mentor to the younger wrestler. Above all, the two-time Women's United States Champion has taught Dupri that her life doesn't need to revolve around professional wrestling.
"I just tell her what I think, but also I always want to remind all of my friends, especially someone that was so new in the business, this isn't everything," Green said. "I know it feels like everything and the weight of this world comes crashing down on you at times. You have a bad match or the internet doesn't like you or you flub your line, it's not that serious. We're just play fighting in our underwear. And you need to just put the phone away, go to bed, do things for yourself. Have a hobby or hang out with your fiance or whatever makes you happy. Do things outside of this so that it doesn't feel so heavy. I think because I've been doing it so long, it's easy for me to say that, but we're a good balance of each other."
Dupri joined WWE after a successful tryout in the summer of 2021, after which she transitioned to the "WWE NXT" brand as a valet. Her official main roster call-up came the following year when she earned a spot as a manager to Maximum Male Models. In contrast, Green's in-ring career extends back to 2014, when she made the rounds on the Canadian independent circuit. Across the next decade, she'd wrestle for WWE, TNA, NWA, Lucha Underground and ROH before landing back in WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble.
