Chelsea Green Details Close Bond With Fellow WWE Star Maxxine Dupri

On-screen, Chelsea Green and Maxxine Dupri both have the pleasure of holding WWE mid-card titles — the Women's United States and Women's Intercontinental Championships, respectively. Behind the scenes, both also consider each other to be ideal candidates for a potential "Total Divas" reboot. Perhaps most importantly, though, they consider each other to be good friends.

During a recent interview with "Gabby AF," Green opened up about her close friendship with Dupri, who made her in-ring debut in 2023. "I actually met Maxxine when I believe she was still in NXT, but she might have just been called up and been paired with LA Knight," Green said. "I didn't have a job [with WWE] yet. I was still at TNA. We went for a girls night and I thought she was just such a good person. She was so down to earth. Not that I felt like I wanted to take her under my wing at all, but I think that's naturally what happens when you become friends with someone in this industry and one person has so much more [experience].

"I just have so many more years in wrestling than she does, so naturally, she's going to have questions for me or I'm going to have advice for her. We're going to get into situations where I might give her my two cents and just things like that."

Following Green's return to WWE in January 2023, she and Dupri routinely traveled the roads to various WWE events together. Different brand assignments in the 2024 WWE Draft eventually put them on separate schedules. Still, as Green attests, their bond has remained strong.