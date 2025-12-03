WWE CCO Triple H Explains Why He's Not Concerned With 'Brick And Mortar Hall Of Fame'

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has discussed the possibility of WWE having a physical WWE Hall of Fame.

There's been talk for over a decade about WWE building a Hall of Fame building to house memorabilia, but that has yet to come to fruition. Levesque recently touched upon it during an interview with "Complex," where he gave them a tour of WWE's new headquarters. The Hall of Famer explained the idea behind placing various memorabilia in WWE's headquarters, citing how it can help make the jobs of those who work in WWE even more exciting.

"So architects come in and make suggestions, but then it helped that they were also fans. But it also helps us, like we have a massive warehouse full of memorabilia and collectible items that a lot of people would be fascinated with. So to be able to put that on display, you know — it's just sitting in a dusty warehouse — doesn't do a lot with it," he said. "You know, people always ask us all the time about a brick and mortar Hall of Fame. That might still be something in the future. But for us, we would rather have open, workable spaces that people can come to and see, but for the people that work here, to be able to have them live in WWE every day instead of just going to work in a cubicle like they worked at a bank or some other boring job. No offense to bankers."

AEW's Jim Ross recently revealed that WWE had plans to build a Hall of Fame in Orlando, which fellow Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also said could happen, arguing that it may not be high on the priority list for WWE. Some in the business have criticized WWE for not having a physical Hall of Fame, like Scott Steiner, stating some years ago that it is meaningless because it doesn't physically exist, calling it a "joke."