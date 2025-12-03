Bully Ray Thinks WWE Will Play It 'Safer' As WrestleMania 42 Returns To Las Vegas
Bully Ray has detailed why WWE may play it safe with the card for WrestleMania 42, which will once again be held in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas will play host to "The Show of Shows" for the second year running, which is the exact reason why Ray thinks that the card for the show will be as expected, with limited surprises or left-field choices.
"Going back the second time, because everybody that went there that first time now realized it's expensive to go to Vegas," he said on "Busted Open." "So everybody that went the first time, who saves up for the next year to go to Vegas, I think is going to be like, 'I don't know, man, we spent a lot of money.' So I think you're looking for a new — I think you need 50,000 new fans to be fortunate. I think the bigger risk is this year. And that's why I think that they will play it a little safer. We know that this card, along with it just being WrestleMania, will put the asses in the seats. What attraction? I could see Logan Paul being moved into a spot of more of an attraction."
While many wrestling fans have scoffed at Paul, Ray feels that fans are "sleeping on" him and his potential, predicting that he has the ability to become a future world champion.
Ray on the potential WrestleMania 42 matchups
While discussing the card for next year's WrestleMania 42, co-host Dave LaGreca mentioned a few names who could be pencilled in for the show, which included the likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Gunther. Ray was pleased with the matchups that LaGreca proposed, but also suggested another high-profile one between two sets of brothers — the Hardys and Usos.
"I have no problem with Cody [Rhodes] versus Roman [Reigns] at WrestleMania, [CM] Punk versus a returning Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Brock [Lesnar] versus Gunther at WrestleMania," he said. "And here's something that I'm going to pull out of nowhere that I would love to see — this is so out of left field — I want Jimmy and Jey back together as The Usos against a mystery tag team. [The mystery team could be] The Hardys. If the Hardys came back again, think about that. That's almost — god, if you think about it, boy, it's almost 10 years ago. It worked the first time like a freaking charm."
He believes the Hardys have accomplished everything there is to achieve in pro wrestling, which is why he suggested a match between The Usos and the Hardys.
The Hardys, who are a part of the TNA roster, have featured on "WWE NXT," thanks to the partnership between the two promotions, but have yet to wrestle on the main roster. The two celebrated teams had feuded with each other back in 2019, with the Hardys winning the tag team titles from The Usos that year.