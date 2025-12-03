Bully Ray Thinks WWE Will Play It 'Safer' As WrestleMania 42 Returns To Las Vegas

Bully Ray has detailed why WWE may play it safe with the card for WrestleMania 42, which will once again be held in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas will play host to "The Show of Shows" for the second year running, which is the exact reason why Ray thinks that the card for the show will be as expected, with limited surprises or left-field choices.

"Going back the second time, because everybody that went there that first time now realized it's expensive to go to Vegas," he said on "Busted Open." "So everybody that went the first time, who saves up for the next year to go to Vegas, I think is going to be like, 'I don't know, man, we spent a lot of money.' So I think you're looking for a new — I think you need 50,000 new fans to be fortunate. I think the bigger risk is this year. And that's why I think that they will play it a little safer. We know that this card, along with it just being WrestleMania, will put the asses in the seats. What attraction? I could see Logan Paul being moved into a spot of more of an attraction."

While many wrestling fans have scoffed at Paul, Ray feels that fans are "sleeping on" him and his potential, predicting that he has the ability to become a future world champion.