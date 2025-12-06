WWE NXT Deadline 2025 Full & Final Card

WWE NXT's next major event has arrived, with Deadline 2025 set to broadcast live tonight from San Antonio, Texas. Five bouts have been announced, including a pair of Iron Survivor Challenge matches and a highly-anticipated battle for the WWE NXT Championship.

The only match without a direct connection to a championship on tonight's show will pit former stablemates Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley against one another. Dame turned on her ally after Paxley won the WWE NXT Women's Championship, helping to ensure that Jacy Jayne won the title back at Gold Rush. As a result, a match between the two was booked for this show, with Paxley looking to get some revenge against her former Culling partner.

Elsewhere on the card, Ethan Page will put his WWE NXT North American Championship on the line against AAA star Mr. Iguana. This will be the first time the fan-favorite Iguana has wrestled a singles match on WWE programming, and he looks to pick up a rebound win against Page after dropping the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship to him and Chelsea Green last month.

This year, the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge doesn't have the WWE NXT Championship itself on the line, but the winner will earn a shot at that title. The match will include Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, Dion Lennox, and Leon Slater all duking it out for a chance at the brand's top prize.

Likewise, the women will be battling for an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship in their Iron Survivor Challenge. Sol Ruca, Jordynne Grace, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Kendal Grey will each have an opportunity to face Jacy Jayne for the title at WWE NXT New Years' Evil.

Finally, Ricky Saints will defend the NXT Championship against Oba Femi. Saints has bested Femi before, and many expect the former champion to be bound for the main roster soon. However, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise if Femi wins the title back, considering how imposing he's proven to be in WWE.