Report: WWE Expected To Continue Working With Netflix Comedian Andrew Schulz

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has become a presence on the "Kill Tony" podcast and in other sections of the "manosphere," including having Tony Hinchcliffe host a Roast of WrestleMania. This has led to comedian Andrew Schulz making appearances on WWE programming on a couple of occasions over the last year, and it appears Schulz will be sticking around.

According to Fightful Select and WrestleVotes, Schulz made a strong impression on WWE higher-ups during his appearances and is expected back on WWE programming. Schulz has numerous specials on Netflix, home to "WWE Raw," which is what facilitated his past two appearances on the show. Beyond the Netflix connection, Schulz is also a member of the ensemble for the upcoming "Street Fighter" film, directed by "Twisted Metal" director Kitao Sakurai, that includes WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, as well as former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto, as well as stars like Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski, "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, and "The Eric Andrew Show" host Eric Andre. The film is being distributed by Paramount and is set to open in October of 2026. Rhodes has said that the experience of filming the major blockbuster made him a better wrestler, after filming "intense" action sequences alongside the stunt team.

The last time Schulz appeared on WWE programming, he got into a heated confrontation with former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul that saw former WWE Champion AJ Styles save the comedian from Paul's ire. TKO Group Holdings Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro was on hand for the segment.