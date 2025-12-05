WWE's John Cena Addresses Friend Vince McMahon's 'Accountability' For His Actions

Future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena has often commented on his relationship with former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, including saying back in April that he didn't care who heard it, but he loves his former boss, even following allegations of sex trafficking and assault by McMahon brought forth in a January 2024 civil lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant. He was also amongst the stars who attended McMahon's 80th birthday back in August.

Cena recently appeared on an episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience," and openly talked about McMahon and how his former boss would be an excellent guest on the show, but also said that he had learned to be more accountable for what he said.

"Just because I feel a certain way about a person doesn't exonerate them for being accountable for their actions," Cena said. "Just because he did start, quote, unquote, all this 'gangster s***,' that doesn't mean he doesn't need to be accountable for his actions. So, let's figure out what that means, and then figure out if we can move forward and bring that back in the fold, or if it stays the way it is."

When speaking about "gangster s***," Cena was referring to McMahon building WWE into what it is today, with the "gangster" phrase being used by comedian, and WWE super fan, Tony Hinchcliffe, who also appeared on the podcast alongside Cena and Rogan. Cena reiterated another point of the comedian's, and said, "I'm me because of him," when speaking about McMahon and his contributions to the business.