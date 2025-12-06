John Cena Addresses His Dad's Recent Comments Criticizing Final WWE Opponent At SNME

The match is now officially set: "The Greatest of All Time" John Cena will step in between the ropes one final time against "The Ring General" GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event next Saturday in Washington, D.C. While many are still trying to grasp the fact that this will be the last time hardcore and casual fans, colleagues, reporters, and others will see the Grand Slam Champion burst through the curtains one final time, John Cena Sr. only cares about his son's 25-year-career, the mileage he put into the industry, and what he'll get back from it. With GUNTHER dead set on turning this match into a 'time is now' moment for him and John's moment as time has run out, all Mr. Cena wants is for his son to have the ultimate send-off that he rightfully deserves. Although it's no secret how vocal Mr. Cena has been about his son's Farewell Tour up until now, John understands the logic behind his father's comments.

"He said some s**t yesterday that, like, I don't think John's last opponent should be...And people listen to him because he's a wrestling fan...He's like the weird subculture zeitgeist," the "Never Seen 17" said about his dad on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "And I want to call my dad and be like, 'What the f**k are you doing?' He's doing what he does. This is him. This is the dad...this is the John Cena I love. This is the guy I can sit down with and...is being able to process all that. But the opportunity I get from that. I've learned about my father's story. I've learned about what he wants to do with his life, why he does what he does, maybe what he wanted to do, dreams he didn't have, so I can gain wisdom from there."

Now that Mr. Cena and John are on the same page and have resolved their previous differences, John knows his final moments in the ring among the fans, near and far, will be memorable, as he won't let it be anything less. As for his opponent, the stakes are extremely high for GUNTHER, since this isn't his first retirement match. Earlier this year, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion defeated and retained his title against Goldberg in the Hall of Famer's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. GUNTHER will enter next Saturday's match with numerous notable milestones in his WWE career so far, similar to John's, including being a former and the longest reigning Men's Intercontinental (singular run of 666 days) and NXT United Kingdom Champion (870 days).

