WWE's Nick Khan Discusses The 'Generosity' Of John Cena During Retirement Tour

All throughout John Cena's retirement tour, those within WWE have been praising the 17-time champion, from stars he worked with back in the day, to newcomers, to top brass in the company. One of those top executives was WWE President Nick Khan, who recently appeared on "IMPAULSIVE" alongside former United States Champion Logan Paul.

Paul was speaking with Khan about how cool it was to be wrestling stars he grew up watching, including Cena. He called getting to work with Cena a "surreal experience," and said he was jealous that Dominik Mysterio beat him to take back the Intercontinental Championship. He told Khan he would have liked to have beat Cena, since WWE isn't getting the 17-time champion back. Khan confirmed this is it for Cena, and revealed a bit more about working with the star during his retirement tour.

"Cena on this retirement tour, the generosity of his spirit in the ring is unparalleled," Khan explained. "There's never a 'I don't like this outcome because it doesn't make me look good.' There's a lot of, 'Hey, let's do this in the storyline. Let's do this in the match,' which of course, you want from the John Cenas of the world, but there's never, 'Why do you have me losing to Dominik Mysterio?' He always does what's best for the business and it certainly has turned out quite well for him."

When asked if Cena was the one calling the shots along the way, Khan confirmed it was Cena and Paul "Triple H" Levesque as a collaborative effort, but there had never been a dispute between the two. He called Cena's retirement tour, and the lead-up to it, "smooth."

