Report: Nikki Bella May Eventually Fulfill New Role In WWE

Nikki Bella returned to WWE on a full-time basis earlier this year and has featured in a number of matches, but she could be transitioned to another role, as per reports.

Bella recently turned heel when she ambushed WWE Women's World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, and "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" reports that she could now move on to become a heel manager. The report claimed that there have been discussions about making her a manager "down the line."

Since her return to WWE, Bella has wrestled a few high-profile matches, including a match against then Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, whom she lost to at Clash in Paris. More recently, the WWE Hall of Famer had the opportunity to win the WWE Women's World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames, where she came up short against the champion, Vaquer. The match came just a few weeks after Bella had teamed with Vaquer before turning on her to set up the aforementioned clash against Vaquer. Despite the loss to the world champion, reports have hinted that Bella will stick around and feature on WWE programming. Nikki recently expressed her desire to team with her sister Brie once again, who hasn't been a part of Nikki's recent run.

Aside from her WWE appearances, the Hall of Famer is also set to feature in a holiday movie alongside Taylor Kinney called "The Gift Exchange."