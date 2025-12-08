Bully Ray Believes Natalya Should Base New WWE Character On Prominent Family Member

Natalya's new character has excited many about what she can truly showcase to WWE fans, including Bully Ray, who has suggested she channel a family member's persona.

A vignette from last week's "WWE Raw," featuring Natalya training with her friend and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri, has sparked discussion about a potential matchup between the two. The segment prompted Ray to analyze Natalya's new character on "Busted Open" and suggest that she should channel her grandfather, the late Stu Hart.

"I don't know if you saw this in that first vignette. Who is Nattie Neidhart to Maxxine Dupri?" Ray asked. "Who is she really? What very specific person should Natty be morphing into? Stu Hart. Natty becomes Stu. And Stu was salty and mean and stretched you for no reason. But nobody ever said a bad word about Stu because he was doing it for the right reasons. He was doing it to tough you and toughen you up. To make you a warrior out there. That's what Nattie needs to be. Nattie, at the end of the day, is truly salty about this wrestling business."

Ray hopes that Natalya is allowed by WWE's creative team to channel her inner aggression. Natalya, earlier this year, unveiled a unique character on the independent scene, known as "Nattie," and many hope she can introduce it to WWE.

A recent report has disclosed that WWE is now keen to bring the Nattie character to WWE television, despite the promotion wanting to continue with her original character. The veteran star reportedly insisted that they allow her to portray this new, grittier character, which has been on display in NWA, Bloodsport, and AAA. Natalya hasn't wrestled on WWE television for four months, with her last match coming against Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship in August