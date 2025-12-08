Backstage Update On AEW Status Of Absent Ex-World Champion MJF

After having a weekend from hell in September that saw him lose the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship to Mistico at the CMLL Aniversario and a Tables N' Tacts match to Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out, MJF has been absent from AEW programming, reportedly off filming "Violent Night 2." With filming wrapped up though, it's been expected that MJF would be returning to AEW some time in December.

That still appears to be the plan, even though MJF was nowhere to be seen on "Dynamite" or "Collision" during December's first week. Wrestlevotes Live on Fightful Select reports that MJF was factored into plans for AEW Worlds End later this month, and has been dating back to the week of Thanksgiving. No further details were provided on what MJF would be doing.

For some, however, the answer is obvious following last week's episode of "Dynamite," when AEW announced the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. AEW wrestlers will compete in a Battle Royal set for "Holiday Bash" next week, with the two finalists then fighting for the ring at "Dynamite on 34th Street" on Christmas Eve. MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring each time it's been fought for since being introduced in 2019, making him the only man to hold the ring in history.

There may be even more motivation for MJF to win the ring than usual, as the winner of the ring will receive an AEW title shot at "Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" on January 14 from Phoenix, Arizona. MJF has been attempting to win back the AEW World Championship throughout 2025, unsuccessfully challenging "Hangman" Adam Page for the title at Forbidden Door, and maintains the All In Casino Gauntlet contract, which allows him to challenge for the title with a week's notice.