What If John Cena's WWE Retirement Run Had Been Longer Than Just 36 Dates?

Much in the same way he did in real life, Cena would have likely still been sent crashing out of the Royal Rumble to precede "Main Event" Jey Uso's coronation. From there, he went on to declare himself into the Elimination Chamber match, winning it and aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott in a beatdown of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. That was the last fans saw of Rock in this storyline, though Cena did go on to cheat Rhodes out of the title at WrestleMania.

More dates would have done nothing on that front, as The Rock was still going to be absent, but they would have allowed Cena to deepen the reasoning behind such a monumental shift in character — maybe even interacting with Solo Sikoa's edition of The Bloodline or the Randy Orton/Kevin Owens feud that was aborted by Owens getting injured. Cena could have spent the additional weeks in interactions with Orton and Rhodes together as allies, writing Orton out of the event with an injury angle and leaving Rhodes isolated heading into 'Mania. Part of what sold the heel turn short was such a stark change in direction for Cena in such a short amount of time, the additional weeks would have allowed not only greater reasoning for the turn itself, but also Cena gradually breaking his own cardinal rules to get the wins leading into the match with Rhodes.

That would ultimately lead to his victory at 'Mania, with Rhodes managing to circumvent all dirty tactics until one well-placed "If you smeeeeellll" plays out, distracting Rhodes long enough for Cena to pin with him with Cross Rhodes. The Rock (and especially Travis Scott) doesn't even have to be there.