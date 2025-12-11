WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 12/13/2025: Draws & Duds

Heading into this past weekend's "WWE NXT" Deadline, Cody Rhodes said he wanted to embrace the spirit of John Cena and give an opportunity to the future at Saturday Night's Main Event, setting up a non-title bout with whomever walked out of Deadline as the NXT Champion.

This writer had that pegged for a draw the moment it was confirmed for this weekend, given that there is no world or dimension where the WWE Champion taking on the NXT Champion should't be considered a draw. But then Oba Femi went into Deadline and beat Ricky Saints for the title, ensuring that it will be "The Ruler" versus the "American Nightmare" for the first time ever, and whoa, what a match.

Femi has a very legitimate claim to the "Next Big Thing" tagline, carrying himself like a star both between the bells and with a microphone in-hand. He hits the sweet spot of being a physically large man with explosive speed, the size adding to his momentum rather than slowing him down, and to say he is going in the ring with a very giving and sell-hardy Cody Rhodes is to describe the perfect match. That's without even considering the possibility that Femi wins the match, laying foundations for an eventual move up to the main roster – which, at this point, he is more than ready for.

Win or lose, this stands to be a spotlight for Femi like no other. It's an opportunity to work with the established Quarterback of the company at the same event John Cena will be retiring. And there's surely no way it doesn't wind up a really good match.

Written by Max Everett