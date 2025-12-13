WWE's JBL Says Dirt Sheets Got Things Wrong About Vince McMahon's Birthday

For someone that continues to be accused by Janel Grant of sex trafficking and abuse in a lawsuit that remains ongoing, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon doesn't seem to be living life like a pariah. The best example of this is McMahon's 80th birthday party, which took place several months ago and reportedly featured a who's who of celebrities, former WWE stars, and even current WWE stars. Long-time WWE star The Godfather seemingly provided the clearest picture of who was there when asked about during a "Poddin Ain't Easy" episode, stating that names like himself, John Cena, The Undertaker, Kane, and JBL were in attendance, while there were performances by rapper Jelly Roll, the New York Symphony, and an unnamed Italian opera star.

Alas, JBL was less forthcoming regarding what went down. During an episode of "Something to Wrestle" a few months ago, JBL was asked by Conrad Thompson about McMahon's birthday party, bringing up a report by PWInsider's Mike Johnson about the event. JBL didn't entirely dance around the topic, and seemed to confirm that McMahon's party did in fact happen. However, he denied certain aspects of Johnson's report, particularly the idea that there were performances by Kid Rock and AC/DC at the bash. He also made clear that he wasn't going to "stooge" off information, implying there was a code of silence most the attendees were sticking to.

"I can tell you that Mike Johnson may have broke the news, [but] from that statement, I can pick [out] a few things that were wrong," JBL said. "But I'm not going to tell you what they were, because...look, I was up in New York. And obviously, I was walking out of a hotel with Bruce Prichard and Gerald Brisco, and Vince McMahon was in the vicinity. And from what I hear, there was an 80th birthday party. But no one has stooged any of this to the internet, as far anything that went on or whatever happened, if there was indeed an 80th birthday party. So I am not going to be the first to be a stooge."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription