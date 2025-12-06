Popular Rapper & Italian Opera Singer Performed At Vince McMahon's Birthday

Given that he was accused of sex trafficking and abuse in a 2024 lawsuit by Janel Grant that remains ongoing to this day, some may find it difficult to believe former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon still has a huge social circle. And yet, in some aspects, McMahon still seems to have as many loyalists as he had before, with WWE star John Cena continuing to reaffirm his love for McMahon even in the wake of allegations, while WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has also continued to express admiration for his former boss. So it was no surprise when McMahon turned 80 years old earlier this year that many former WWE names, and several current WWE names, found themselves on hand to celebrate McMahon, even with the controversy continuing to swirl around him.

Still, while some details about who attended and who didn't attend leaked out, most of the details surrounding McMahon's birthday party had remained a mystery. Or at least they had until former WWE star The Godfather decided to give fans an inside look. During a September episode of "Poddin' Ain't Easy," Godfather spilled the beans on McMahon's birthday celebrations, revealing that he was there, and several big names in entertainment were also there.

"I don't know if you know this, but I was at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party this week," Godfather said. "I didn't go to the party. I was invited to the party. Let's get that straight...Me and my wife, we got to New York Friday. It was at a place called the Bakala Hotel, beautiful hotel. Vince bought everything, paid for the hotel, just for us people. I'm not going to mention everybody who was there, but of course Taker was there, and Kane was there. Bradshaw was there...We had a good time. Cena was there. A lot of entertainers were there. Jelly Roll performed. The New York Symphony...they performed...An Italian singer...an opera singer, and if I said his name, you'd know it. He performed. A great two days man."

