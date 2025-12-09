Sting Reacts To John Cena's WWE Retirement

This upcoming weekend, John Cena will officially retire from professional wrestling when he competes in his final match against GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event. Multiple wrestling legends and current stars have shared their thoughts on Cena hanging up his boots, and this past weekend, WCW icon Sting commented on the 17-time World Champion's career coming to an end during an interview with "Going Ringside."

"Kudos to John. He's one of the greatest of all time. I love to see it. I'm rooting for him. I'm hoping it turns out to be phenomenal. I'm sure that it will. Yeah, man I'm always rooting for those older guys."

Both Cena and Sting are retiring within 2 years of each other, though the former AEW star officially walked away from professional wrestling at the age of 64, while the "Never Seen 17" is saying farewell before he turns 50. Sting nearly wrestled for 40 years, having started his career in 1985, but ultimately decided that his final match would take place at AEW Revolution 2024 when he teamed with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks.

GUNTHER earned the right to retire Cena by winning the "Last Time Is Now Tournament" this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," having defeated LA Knight in the finals of the competition. Outside of Cena's last match, three other contests have been announced for Saturday Night's Main Event, and with the 48-year-old wanting to elevate younger talent, each match features stars from "WWE NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Going Ringside" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.