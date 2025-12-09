AEW's Jeff Jarrett On John Cena's Last WWE Match, Possible Trump And McMahon Presence

With it now known that GUNTHER will be John Cena's final opponent this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, all that's left is the match itself, and who could be in attendance. Since the show was announced for Washington D.C., many, including Logan Paul, have pondered whether it could mean US President Donald Trump would be there, while Cena's ongoing friendship with disgraced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has some wondering if he could attend.

On the latest "My World," AEW's Jeff Jarrett was asked about the possibilities regarding Trump and McMahon's presence at Cena's last match. Jarrett started with Trump, and felt confident he would be there due his past connections to wrestling, and the show being in D.C.

"I would've said, let's just say, hypothetically, [the show was in] Boston, Chicago, the Garden, Los Angeles, I still would've said 'Yeah, there's probably a good, good chance that the President's going to be there,'" Jarrett said. "Since its in D.C., and they check schedules and whatever Donald has going on and secret service, because John Cena, unless I'm missing something, he has zero attachment to D.C., other than TKO is probably getting a huge check. But I don't think that's it. I think, at the very top of the reason they're in D.C., is because Trump can be there. So yes, on Trump."

As for McMahon, Jarrett was almost just as strong in believing he'd be there, believing there was "no chance in hell" Cena wouldn't want him around.

"I just think Vince will be there," Jarrett said. "And I think John has been such a company man that...he is going to ask or demand [Vince] or they're not even going down that road. Vince will be involved to the degree that Cena wants him involved. Yeah, I just...I think that's what you're going to see. It is the...it's the swan song, in a lot of ways, it could be really good for the both of them."

